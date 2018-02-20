Gov’t Strengthens Delivery of Services to Persons with Disabilities

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson. (FILE) Story Highlights The Government will be strengthening the delivery of skills training and special education needs to poor persons with disabilities during the new fiscal year.

The Government will be strengthening the delivery of skills training and special education needs to poor persons with disabilities during the new fiscal year.

This is through a $55.5-million allocation to the Social and Economic Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities Project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Labour of Social Security.

As contained in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the funds will provide for employability and skills development of persons with disabilities aged 18 to 38.

It will also go towards speech and rehabilitative physiotherapy sessions for children up to six years who are beneficiaries of the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP).

Other targets include delivering workshops to parents of children with disabilities; procuring additional assistive aids, and procuring and implementing a management information system.

The Social and Economic Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities Project is funded by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the Government of Jamaica.

It was originally scheduled to run from April 2013 to June 2016, but has since been extended to August 2018.

So far under the project, a labour market study has been completed; training needs assessment for providers and organisations completed; and some 500 persons with disabilities have been enrolled in a skills training programme, with 66 persons employed since participating.

In addition, an institutional review of the ESP has been concluded, assistive aids have been provided to 69 children with disabilities on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), and a curriculum for the Parenting Intervention Programme has been developed.