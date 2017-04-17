Govt Strengthening Law Enforcement

Story Highlights Jamaica is reforming and modernising several pieces of legislation in order to strengthen law enforcement capabilities while seeking to improve all aspects of security on the island, says High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan.

Jamaica is reforming and modernising several pieces of legislation in order to strengthen law enforcement capabilities while seeking to improve all aspects of security on the island, says High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Jamaica Diaspora Crime Intervention and Prevention Task Force (JDCIPT) held recently at the High Commission in London.

He said the Government is seeking to ensure that all available resources are utilised to address crime.

High Commissioner Ramocan noted that the Administration is also forging new alliances and strengthening relations with traditional partners to boost crime fighting efforts.

He pointed out that Jamaica’s National Development Plan, Vision 2030, highlights the important aim for all Jamaicans to live in safe communities.

This, he said, will be achieved through the maintenance of law and order, reduction in criminal networks, and empowering families to practise peaceful conflict resolution and restorative justice.

High Commissioner Ramocan noted that the work of the Taskforce is aligned to the national security plan, as well as Vision 2030.

Global lead of JDCIPT, Captain (retired) Rupert Francis, urged the Diaspora to support the work of the body.

He said the vision includes supporting crime prevention strategies through the most modern training standards in order to enhance the performance of all persons charged with public safety and community development.

The taskforce comprises a cadre of qualified, competent professionals with expertise in various areas of law enforcement, military, social and correctional services, who have volunteered their skills and knowledge to assist Jamaica.

It seeks to complement the efforts of the Government, key agencies and international partners in tackling crime by leveraging a network of supporters and practitioners in the criminal justice system globally.

The group encourages the collaboration of experienced and trained crime fighting professionals living in the Diaspora, as well as non-governmental organisations to provide the Jamaican government with the support it needs to maintain safe communities.

Among those at the meeting were former Metropolitan Police Superintendant, Dr. Leroy Logan, who is the UK Co-ordinator for JDCIPT; representatives of Jamaican companies in the UK; and members of the legal fraternity, and Diaspora and youth organisations.