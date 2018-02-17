Govt to Spend $647 Million Under HIV Prevalence Reduction Programme





The Government will be spending $647 million to carry out interventions in the 2018/19 fiscal year under its ‘HIV Prevalence in Most-at-Risk Population Reduced’ project.

The funds have been provided in the Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Anticipated targets for the fiscal year include: providing 1, 733 men who have sex with men (MSM) and 368 female sex workers (FSW) with HIV testing and counselling services; and reaching 1, 564 MSM and 2, 125 FSW with individual and/ or small group level HIV preventative interventions.

In addition, some 2, 500 additional adults and children will be enrolled to receive antiretroviral therapy, while continued care will be provided for 14, 650 adults and children currently on antiretroviral therapy.

The HIV Prevalence in Most-at-Risk Population Reduced project is being funded by the Government of Jamaica and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

It was initially undertaken from October 2009 to September 2014 and then continued to September 2018. The programme has been further extended to September 2020.

It aims to, among other things, increase safer sex practices among vulnerable groups; finalise and disseminate the National HIV/AIDS Workplace Policy; and support the capacity of Ministry of Health staff and groups that work with people living with HIV/AIDS.

Over 8,000 persons have received support under the programme to date, including HIV testing and counseling services, prevention interventions, and antiretroviral therapy.