Gov’t to Spend $12 Billion on Road Infrastructure Works

The Government will be spending $12 billion to improve road infrastructure across the island in the upcoming fiscal year under the Major Infrastructure for Development Programme (MIDP).

The funds have been provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Among the projects is the widening of Hagley Park Road in Kingston to four lanes. Improvements to the 3.3-kilometre (km) stretch will include the construction of sidewalks, installation of additional street lights, and the introduction of traffic signals at several intersections.

The money will also be used to continue and complete phase 1 of the Mandela Highway Improvement Project in St. Catherine, continue and complete 54 local road works through subcontracts, continue road construction on Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew, continue and complete works on Barbican Road, and commence works under the Ferris to Mackfield Road Rehabilitation Project in Westmoreland.

MIDP is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with funding support from the Government and the Export/Import Bank of China.

The project, slated to end in May 2019, aims to continue the improvement of the island’s road network in order to enhance the quality of life of the citizens of Jamaica and to stimulate economic development.

Up to December 2017, rehabilitation of approximately 192km of the 430km of the roads targeted was completed, and rehabilitation or reconstruction of eight of the 27 critical bridges targeted was completed.

In addition, retaining walls were constructed and other protective works undertaken, construction of gabion walls, and placement of boulders where rivers and gullies negatively impact on the network.