Gov’t to Roll Out Strawberry Production Programme

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson (right), speaks with farmers attached to the Thompson Town Achievers Benevolent Society in Clarendon, at the Thompson Town Community Centre in the parish on April 28. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson (right), speaks with farmers attached to the Thompson Town Achievers Benevolent Society in Clarendon, at the Thompson Town Community Centre in the parish on April 28. Story Highlights The Government will roll out a strawberry programme over the next two months in order to meet the demands of the tourism sector.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, said that following a successful pilot project in St. Andrew, the full programme can now be implemented.

He informed that farmers need to be part of a group or organization, in order to benefit from technical assistance from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).



The Government will roll out a strawberry programme over the next two months in order to meet the demands of the tourism sector.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, said that following a successful pilot project in St. Andrew, the full programme can now be implemented.

“Jamaica must provide all the strawberry for the hotels that we have. The market is big and they (hotels) have to import, and since we can grow it here, let us go and plant it,” he said.

He was addressing farmers attached to the Thompson Town Achievers Benevolent Society in Clarendon at the Thompson Town Community Centre in the parish on April 28.

Minister Hutchinson said that strawberries will do well in that section of the island and urged farmers to take advantage of the programme to increase their earnings. He noted that the strawberry market is very lucrative.

He informed that farmers need to be part of a group or organisation, in order to benefit from technical assistance from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

“Support will come, through organisations, for monitoring and to make sure that the strawberries are grown properly,” he pointed out.

Mr. Hutchinson, who also met with farmers from Nine Turns in the parish, informed that a Scotch bonnet pepper project will be undertaken in a few weeks and farmers will be provided with seedlings.