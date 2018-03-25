Gov’t Reviewing Tertiary Education Funding

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (right), along with President of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) Dr. Derrick Deslandes (2nd right) examine agriculture produce from the St. Catherine based Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4-H Club, at the College Day and Expo, held at the Portland based institution, on March 22. Others pictured from left are: Member of the Lauriston and Thompson 4-H Club, Kevaughn Williams, and Miss CASE, Tajera Sullivan. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (right), along with President of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) Dr. Derrick Deslandes (2nd right) examine agriculture produce from the St. Catherine based Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4-H Club, at the College Day and Expo, held at the Portland based institution, on March 22. Others pictured from left are: Member of the Lauriston and Thompson 4-H Club, Kevaughn Williams, and Miss CASE, Tajera Sullivan.



State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Hon. Floyd Green says the Government is reviewing how it finances tertiary education.

“We are aligning our financing to the areas that are important, (and) agriculture is one of those areas to be a big beneficiary of our direction in relation to tertiary policy,” Mr Green said.

He was delivering the keynote address at the College Day and Expo held at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) in Portland on March 22.

The activities were held under the theme: ‘Ready, Set, Dominate, and Become A Bold and Confident Future Leader’.

The State Minister also congratulated CASE for exposing the students to its various training programmes.

He encouraged the students to improve on their communication skills, noting that they should spend time working on their interpersonal skills, and build “soft skills of kindness. Those are the things that will make a difference in your life”.

Mr Green also cautioned the students on the use of social media, warning that they should exercise care with the persons they follow.

CASE is the only tertiary institution dedicated to the training of students in the art and science of agriculture and allied discipline.