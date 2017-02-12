Gov’t Recommits to Curtailing Cybercrimes

Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Dr. Andrew Wheatley (left), converses with Microsoft’s Director of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs for Latin America, Marlon Fetzner, during a digital innovation conference, organized by the technology firm’s local office, at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday, February 9. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Dr. Andrew Wheatley (left), converses with Microsoft’s Director of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs for Latin America, Marlon Fetzner, during a digital innovation conference, organized by the technology firm’s local office, at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday, February 9. Story Highlights The Government remains committed to the ongoing implementation of safeguards to curtail the incidence of cybercrimes.

These, according to Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, include amendments to Cybercrimes Act, where necessary.

He was speaking with JIS News after addressing a digital innovation conference, organized by Microsoft Jamaica, at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston, on Thursday, February 9.



Dr. Wheatley said the Ministry was monitoring the technology sector keenly to keep abreast of developments which could potentially threaten the stability of the industry’s operations.

He indicated that support in this endeavour was being provided by several stakeholders, including the Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA) and the police who, he said, have been proactive in introducing preventative measures.

These interventions are consistent with the Government’s $15 million national cyber security and public awareness campaign, funded by the JBA, which was launched in July 2016 to promote safeguards being recommended when using various technology platforms, including the internet and social media.

Dr. Wheatley encourages persons to use secured websites and exercise caution when in doubt, during the course of utilizing any technology platform.

Additionally, he said the administration will continue to evaluate and monitor sector developments, “because technology is evolving at very fast pace, and the corresponding legislation and public awareness campaign must also evolve.”

Dr. Wheatley also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to partner with other stakeholders to further stymie cybercrimes.

The conference, held under the theme: ‘Empowering Your Business for the Digital Transformation’, entailed presentations from local, regional and international technology experts.