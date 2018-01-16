Gov’t Provides Counselling, Relief Supplies in Wake of Fire

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the Hon. Floyd Green. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the Hon. Floyd Green. Story Highlights The Government is providing counselling and relief supplies for children and staff of the Walker’s Place of Safety in Kingston, following a massive fire Monday night (January 15) that claimed the lives of two children.

State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, told JIS News this morning (January 16) that the other 34 children and staff have been temporarily relocated to a nearby church, and arrangements have been made for the delivery of supplies.

He noted that “the priority now is to guide them through this difficult time and ensure that we get the essential items that they need. We have already started to get critical supplies, such as medication for those children who are ill. We are moving now to find a suitable location, so that we can move the children and ensure that they are more comfortable”.



“The Walker’s Place of Safety was completely destroyed by fire late last night. The loss is quite devastating as two children died in the fire. Steps are being taken to contact the parents and to start counselling for them,” he told JIS News.

He said that counselling is being provided for the displaced children and staff because, “as you can imagine, they are completely devastated”.

Mr. Green said investigations have been launched to determine the cause of the blaze, which destroyed the privately owned facility located on Lyndhurst Road.

It serves as a transitional residence for children, generally up to 12 years old, who have been abandoned or removed from their homes because of unstable conditions.

“The fire service has also commenced their investigation. We are awaiting their report. The Child Protection and Family Services Agency will also do their own investigation to see what transpired,” Mr. Green told JIS News.