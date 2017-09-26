Gov’t to Partner with Church on Social Intervention Programmes

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (FILE) Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government will be partnering with faith-based organisations to undertake social-intervention initiatives in communities that are impacted by crime.

Mr. Holness, who was speaking to Seventh-day Adventist leaders at the Western Jamaica Conference Centre in Montego Bay on September 24, commended the Church for the work that it is doing at the community level, particularly in the Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) in Mount Salem, St. James.

“We have to draw on the spiritual powers of the church,” he said.

“We have to put on the whole armour to fight this spiritual evil. The Government is willing and the Government is embracing the opportunity to work with the church to implement social-intervention programmes, especially in an area like Mount Salem, which has been declared a zone of special operations,” he added.

“The ultimate intervention… the most powerful intervention known to man is when the institution of the church inspired by God… gets involved. I want to thank you for your efforts. Let us now start to reach the souls of man and to turn them away from evil,” he noted further.

The Prime Minister said the greatest transformation he has seen in the lives of people is when they change their way of life by turning to God.

“We see it every day. We have seen vicious killers changing their lives for the better. I am asking you as members of the church to continue to mobilise and get into these communities where we can interact and get persons to move away from crime and be productive members of the society,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the presence of the security forces has greatly minimised the opportunity for crime in Mount Salem.

He is urging persons to provide information leading to the recovery of weapons, noting that a big reward is being offered.

“You don’t have to worry about being identified… . Your information will be safe, and you will be rewarded,” he assured.