Gov’t Moving Quickly to Build Autopsy Suite in Kingston

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, addresses the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament held on Wednesday (February 28) at Gordon House. At left is State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr . + - Photo: Michael Sloley National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, addresses the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament held on Wednesday (February 28) at Gordon House. At left is State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr . Story Highlights The Ministry of National Security is moving quickly on plans for the construction of an autopsy suite in Kingston.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, said the Ministry already has the lands for the facility and is “hopeful to have the approval processes completed with the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation and other agencies soon”.

Minister Montague was speaking during the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament held on Wednesday (February 28) at Gordon House.



“We… want to move very quickly on that, so that we can use that as a basis to begin to build out a public morgue,” he said.

The Government will be spending $566 million to construct and improve police stations and other buildings in the new financial year.

Part of the funding will go towards the construction of the autopsy suite in Kingston and the construction of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) divisional headquarters in Port Maria, St. Mary; and Port Antonio, Portland.

The financing for the project will come from the Consolidated Fund.