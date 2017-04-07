Gov’t Moves to Meet Medical Needs of Children in State Care

Story Highlights State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, says children in State care are to be provided with National Health Fund (NHF) cards to offset the cost for medication and specialised health services.

The decision was taken following meetings with private home operators and foster- parents across the island.





State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, says children in State care are to be provided with National Health Fund (NHF) cards to offset the cost for medication and specialised health services.

In his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in Parliament on April 5, Mr. Green noted that the move is one of several measures being implemented by the Government to meet the medical needs of these children.

The decision was taken following meetings with private home operators and foster- parents across the island.

He noted that a special day will be allocated at all primary health centres to treat children in State care. Discussions are under way with the Ministry of Health to finalise this arrangement.

Additionally, the Child Development Agency (CDA) will be contracting the services of a private doctor in each parish to attend to children in the event of a medical emergency.

Charges for these services will be billed to the CDA.

The State Minister also announced that the Government will be making it easier for foster-parents to finance healthcare for the children under their care by adding them to their personal health insurance.

“One of the big issues that our foster-parents raised with us is that they had difficulty adding their foster-child to their health insurance. After meeting with Sagicor and Guardian Life, for the first time, foster-children can be added to the health insurance policy of their foster-parents,” he said.