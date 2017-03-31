Gov’t Moves Ahead with Plans to Build New A&E Unit at Percy Junor Hospital

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, emphasises a point while addressing Tuesday’s (March 28) presentation of a compact blood bank refrigerator to the Percy Junor Hospital in Spalding, north east Manchester by the Jamaica Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Limited (JAIFA). Mr. Shaw is the Member of Parliament for the area. + - Photo: Dave Reid Finance and the Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, emphasises a point while addressing Tuesday’s (March 28) presentation of a compact blood bank refrigerator to the Percy Junor Hospital in Spalding, north east Manchester by the Jamaica Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Limited (JAIFA). Mr. Shaw is the Member of Parliament for the area. Story Highlights The Government is proceeding with plans to build a new Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit at the Percy Junor Hospital in Spalding, north-east Manchester.

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, who is also the Member of Parliament, says the National Health Fund (NHF) has committed approximately $30 million to undertake the project.

“Percy Junor Hospital is, in every sense, a regional hospital... because... there is a point at which the four parishes intersect. So, in a real sense, Percy Junor Hospital plays a critical role in the health services for these four parishes,” he said.



He has given the undertaking to ensure that provision is “put in place quickly so that we can begin the process of putting this (project) together”.

He urged the hospital’s management to provide the requisite project information in order to determine a timeline for the first drawdown from the NHF.

The Minister was speaking during a ceremony at the hospital on Tuesday, March 28, for the handing over of a new compact blood bank refrigerator, valued at $1,092,648.84.

Mr. Shaw underscored the importance of the project in order to better serve residents of communities in Manchester and parts of Trelawny, St. Ann and Clarendon.

Mr Shaw urged the management of the hospital, Manchester Health Services and the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) to engage the local stakeholders and the Jamaican diaspora in the project.

“Let’s get a special website going. Let us use the Internet, let us use Twitter, let us get a special bank account, let us put (out) the information that can get the money transferred from the United States, England and Canada into a special account for Percy Junor Hospital,” he proposed.

Purchase of the compact blood bank refrigerator was initiated by the Jamaica Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Limited (JAIFA), which provided $500,000, with the remainder of the sum coming from SRHA, which has administrative responsibility for public medical institutions in Clarendon, Manchester and St. Elizabeth,.

President of JAIFA, Hugh Meredith, gave the association’s undertaking to maintain its partnership with the hospital beyond the provision of the equipment.

”I am sure (that) JAIFA will be able to assist the Percy Junor Hospital in their effort to improve healthcare delivery in pursuit of excellence in your services,” he added.

SRHA Chairman, Wayne Chen, underscored the entity’s commitment to mobilising the support from local and overseas stakeholders to assist the entity.

Just under 40,000 patients per annum or 100 per day, are admitted to the A&E Department at Percy Junor Hospital, which was built some 70 years ago.