Gov’t Looking to Forge Ties with Emerging Markets

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), greets Bolivia's Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, His Excellency Ambassador Diego Pary Rodriguez (left), during a ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston yesterday (Feb. 7). At centre is Honorary Consul, Consulate of Ecuador, Clelia Barreto de Hunter. The function formed part of activities to observe Diplomatic Week 2017, which runs from February 5 to 10 under the theme: 'Growth through Partnerships'.

“We’re seeking to broaden our bilateral horizons to take account of the prospects for mutually beneficial opportunities with new partners,” she said.

Senator Johnson Smith was addressing heads of diplomatic missions during a ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston yesterday (Feb. 7).

Meanwhile, Senator Johnson Smith said the Government is reviewing its network of honorary consular representatives to determine if stronger bilateral ties can be established in areas of mutual benefit.

“The majority of our honorary consuls are citizens of your countries and their service to Jamaica provides a valuable bridge in the process of bilateral cooperation; we intend to build on this,” she said.

The function formed part of activities to observe Diplomatic Week 2017, which runs from February 5 to 10 under the theme: ‘Growth through Partnerships’.

The week provides the diplomatic corps with an opportunity to engage with the Government and the private sector, while allowing for exposure to various aspects of Jamaica’s political, economic, cultural and social life.