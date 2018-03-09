Gov’t Invests $16.7 Billion in Infrastructure Development

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, emphasises a point as he opens the 2018/19 Budget debate in the House of Representatives on March 8. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, emphasises a point as he opens the 2018/19 Budget debate in the House of Representatives on March 8.



Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, says $16.7 billion or 81 per cent of the $20.6 billion allocated to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation is earmarked for works-related projects aimed at developing and improving the country’s physical infrastructure.

Mr. Shaw made the disclosure while opening the 2018/19 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 8.

He said 95 per cent of the allocation under the works portfolio is attributed to two major road projects – the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP) and the commencement of civil works under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

He said the remaining five per cent or approximately $759 million is to facilitate works in relation to the completion of two construction projects – building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs downtown Kingston head office and continuation of the Road Rehabilitation Project II.

“These expenditures reflect the significant and substantive focus of this Government to ensure that more roads are built and maintained. These include farm roads and roads in the rural and urban areas of Jamaica,” he said.

He said infrastructure continues to be crucial to the Government’s growth agenda for fiscal year 2018/19.