Gov’t to Implement E-Tendering and Purchase System

The Government is to implement an electronic tendering and purchase system this fiscal year as it continues its work to streamline operations within the public sector.

The system will ensure a more transparent and efficient process in Government procurement.

This and other activities are to be carried out under the Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Programme (PSTMP), for which a sum of $652 million has been set aside in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure.

Anticipated targets for the fiscal year include implementation of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Governance Framework; design of a Gov-net and e-portal; establishment of a Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Records and Information Management Programme; and automation of the electricity-inspection system.

Also to be undertaken are completion of the design of an Enhanced Information Management Strategy; the pilot and roll-out of online registration for companies; training in performance and information technology auditing for government auditors; completion of the GOJ procurement handbook; and development of a competency profile for boards of public bodies.

In addition, a Space Rationalisation Policy is to be developed; a government property management function is to be established; and a Human Capital Management Enterprise System with Payroll (HCMES/Payroll) in selected ministries, departments and agencies is to be implemented.

Some achievements under the project, up to December 2016, include the drafting of a Data Sharing Policy proposal to guide the development of a public-sector-wide data-sharing policy framework; development of a new programme of public-sector modernisation, which is now being implemented; and an automated customer-service monitoring and evaluation system has been designed and is being tested with key service entities.

Further, under the project, the Application Management and Data Automation (AMANDA) Software has been installed in 13 local authorities and the Portmore municipality as well as the corresponding fire departments and other agencies that deal with building and development applications.

In addition, Cabinet approved the establishment of an E-Government of Jamaica (E-GOJ) ICT Council and a GOJ/ICT Programme Portfolio Management (PPM) Committee to guide and manage the implementation of government-wide major ICT projects.

The PSTMP aims to support the development and delivery of integrated public services that meet the needs of customers; strengthen the link between planning, budgeting and performance management through the introduction of a framework for integrated results-based management; and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of human resource management across government.

The project also seeks to develop capacity for continuous improvement in the quality of service delivery across the public sector; strengthen the system of employee performance management and appraisal; increase the capacity and accountability of public-sector entities for the management of government resources; increase efficiency in administering the work of the public sector; and reduce the cost of operations.

It is being undertaken by the Office of the Cabinet; Ministry of Finance and the Public Service; Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology; Companies Office of Jamaica; and Houses of

Parliament, with funding from the China Co-Financing Fund, the European Union, and the Inter-American Development Bank

Following several extensions, the project, which originally began in April 2003, is scheduled to end in March 2019.