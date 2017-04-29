Gov’t to Conduct Residential Density Review

Story Highlights The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will be undertaking a revision of residential densities, with the objective of issuing new residential zoning standards.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will be undertaking a revision of residential densities, with the objective of issuing new residential zoning standards.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the review will involve relevant agencies and planning authorities.

“This will take account of current trends in urban renewal and development to facilitate an increase in the housing stock, enhance public safety, provide wider options for housing solutions, increase efficiency of use of urban lands, reduce commuting costs and protect environmentally sensitive areas,” he noted.

He said a note will be taken to Cabinet shortly to outline the strategies.

The Minister, who was making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 25), noted, for example, that there has been a significant increase in the number of residential rooms proposed within the Negril Development Order Area from 388 in 2015 to 823 in 2017.

He said there has also been a rapid expansion of the population and development infrastructure in the resort town.

“A capacity study is essential to determine the magnitude of development pressure that can be absorbed by critical resources and infrastructure without degrading the resource in such a way that it places continuity of the tourism industry at risk,” the Minister pointed out.

He told the House that the study will also outline a clear strategy for sustainable growth within the limits of resources and provide projections and timing of the additional resource capacity required to support growth of the local tourism industry.

Minister Vaz told the House that the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Ministry have made “great strides” in ensuring that the entire country is covered under Development Orders.

He said the Administration has increased the number of orders from four to 12 in just one year.

“This is significant, as it has implications for the promotion of orderly development. It will support new and existing businesses by informing investors of the types and magnitude of development that can be facilitated in certain areas,” the Minister said.

He informed that the two outstanding orders, for St. Catherine and St. James, will be completed within this financial year.