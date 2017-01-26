Govt Committed to Providing Opportunity for Continuous Learning

State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (right), shares a light moment with Chairman, Economic Growth Council, Michael Lee-Chin, during a stakeholder meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston yesterday (Jan. 25). + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (right), shares a light moment with Chairman, Economic Growth Council, Michael Lee-Chin, during a stakeholder meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston yesterday (Jan. 25). Story Highlights The Government remains resolute in creating the enabling environment that will allow Jamaicans to access continuous training opportunities aimed at equipping them for the 21st century labour market.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, made the declaration at a stakeholder meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston yesterday (Jan. 25).

Mr. Green said the Ministry is mobilising its teams to ensure that Jamaicans are educated, trained and retrained to global standards. He said this is paramount as the country’s human capital plays a crucial role in achieving the national goal of five per cent annual gross domestic product (GDP) in four years.



He said the Ministry has already mandated the Board of the HEART Trust/NTA to do all that is necessary to broaden access to training and certificate programmes, particularly in technical and vocational areas.

“We are working on the national qualification framework, which we know is very important to this mission. Through the HEART Trust and UNESCO, we are working on the new technical, vocational, education and training (TVET) strategy, which speaks definitively to equipping all youths and adults with the skills required for employment, decent work and lifelong learning,” he said.

“I think the mission is clear not only five in four, but making the lives of our people better. We remain optimistic that the target will be realised (and) exceeded. The success of the Economic Growth Council (EGC) is, in fact, Jamaica’s success,” he said.

Mr. Green said one of the central planks to the success of the initiative is the technical competence and competitiveness of the country’s workforce, which must be in “tip-top” shape to take advantage of the wide range of investment opportunities that will be available.

“Already, we all have heard and have seen investments in tourism, transport, bauxite, mining, manufacturing and business processing outsourcing (BPO). These new investments will bring new jobs but our workforce must be ready. It must be ready to meet those growing demands,” he said.

The meeting was organised by the HEART Trust/NTA to dialogue with Chairman, EGC, Michael Lee-Chin, regarding the role of the education and training system in achieving the national goal of five per cent annual GDP in four years. It was attended by key stakeholders in the education and training sectors.

Mr. Green said the engagement was critical in getting stakeholders to support the Government’s growth strategy, which aims at improving the lives of Jamaicans.

As the National Training Agency and the leading institution for skills development, the HEART Trust/NTA has a key role to play in the growth thrust.