Gov’t Committed to Inclusive Education System

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says the Government remains committed to fostering an inclusive education system for the nation's youth.

Senator Reid was speaking at a meeting with leaders of independent schools across the island held on February 23 at the Caenwood Centre in Kingston.

“We have to develop a framework where, for the students who are on the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), students with disabilities and those who are vulnerable, the State is going to be far more proactive to make sure we give assistance to (them),” he said.

He noted that consideration is being given to reallocating the Ministry’s resources to give greater support to children in State care.

He commended the institutions for their invaluable contribution to the education sector. “Most of our special needs students have been accommodated in our independent schools, and we want to thank you for this very important service that you have been providing,” he said.

Under the theme ‘Transforming Lives through Education’, the one-day information session updated the independent schools on activities and policies under the Ministry’s Education System Transformation Programme (ESTP).

It included workshops aimed at training the school leaders in best business practices, and providing updates on curriculum development for the upcoming academic term and the new policy directives of the Ministry.

The meeting, which was facilitated by the Ministry’s Independent Schools’ Unit, included presentations by Chief Education Officer, Dr. Grace McLean; Project Director for the ESTP, Jean

Hastings; and business management tips from National Commercial Bank (NCB) Branch Manager, Maxine McKenzie.

The ESTP aims to improve standards of performance and ensure greater accountability at all levels of the education system, and to lead the modernisation of education service delivery.