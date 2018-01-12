Gov’t Committed to Growth of Petrojam

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, addresses the official opening of Petrojam Limited’s new administrative offices in the Montego Bay Freeport on Tuesday (January 9). + - Photo: Kavanaugh Campbell Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, addresses the official opening of Petrojam Limited’s new administrative offices in the Montego Bay Freeport on Tuesday (January 9). Story Highlights Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, says the Government of Jamaica will ensure the continued growth of Petrojam as part of its commitment to the country’s energy security.

“We are committed to the refinery upgrade, we will be embarking on a number of initiatives to ensure that the country’s sole refinery continues to operate at the highest standard as it relates to quality products, as it relates to efficiency (and) as it relates to environmental protection,” he said.

“Western Jamaica, and in particular Montego Bay, is growing at a very rapid pace and so energy security is critical… today we are actually doing something that will live on for generations. It speaks to sustainability and the fact that Petrojam is here to stay,” he said.



Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, says the Government of Jamaica will ensure the continued growth of Petrojam as part of its commitment to the country’s energy security.

“We are committed to the refinery upgrade, we will be embarking on a number of initiatives to ensure that the country’s sole refinery continues to operate at the highest standard as it relates to quality products, as it relates to efficiency (and) as it relates to environmental protection,” he said.

Dr. Wheatley was speaking at the official opening of Petrojam Limited’s new administrative offices in the Montego Bay Freeport on Tuesday (January 9).

He welcomed the move by the entity to open a permanent office in the western part of the island.

“Western Jamaica, and in particular Montego Bay, is growing at a very rapid pace and so energy security is critical… today we are actually doing something that will live on for generations. It speaks to sustainability and the fact that Petrojam is here to stay,” he said.

Director of Petrojam Limited, Harold Malcolm, noted that the opening of the new administrative building marks the culmination of efforts to improve the delivery infrastructure as the entity expands on its product offerings.

He noted that the Petrojam terminal in Montego Bay is the major supplier of jet fuel to the Sangster International Airport and “we are constantly exploring ways to improve efficiency and the capacity of fuel distribution in the western section of the island, particularly as it relates to our distribution of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD).”

The new administrative office has been named the ‘Howard Howell Building’ in honour of Petrojam’s first Montego Bay terminal supervisor, who died in November 2011.