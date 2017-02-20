Govt Committed to Addressing School Infrastructure Needs – Senator Reid

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), makes a point during a tour of classrooms at the Happy Grove High School in Portland, which was recently renovated through $10 million in support from the Japanese Government. The improvement project was officially handed over to the school on Thursday (February 16). Others (from left) are: Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson; Principal, Monique Grant-Facey; Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Masanori Nakano; and Chairman of the school board, David Abrikian. + - Photo: Melroy Sterling Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), makes a point during a tour of classrooms at the Happy Grove High School in Portland, which was recently renovated through $10 million in support from the Japanese Government. The improvement project was officially handed over to the school on Thursday (February 16). Others (from left) are: Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson; Principal, Monique Grant-Facey; Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Masanori Nakano; and Chairman of the school board, David Abrikian. Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says the Government is committed to addressing the infrastructure needs of schools across the island.

He said that this will be done by increasing capital expenditure, through the work of the National Education Trust (NET), and by forging beneficial partnerships.

“The Ministry is very much aware of the challenges and we are committed to addressing the most urgent situations within the context of our overall national plan and available resources,” he said.

Senator Reid was addressing the official handing over of the Happy Grove High School in Portland on Thursday (Feb. 16), which has benefitted from a $10 million renovation project.

The work was undertaken through funding from the Japanese Government under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.

The Education Minister extended gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for the support.

He said the investment represents one of the finest examples of the generosity of Japan to the people of Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the Minister urged the students of Happy Grove High to begin to prepare themselves for the job market, which will be driven by technology.

“You have to look at how you can combine your dexterity with computers and tablets and modern technology with the evolving needs of the marketplace,” he said.

Other speakers at the event were: Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency, Masanori Nakano; Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson; Chairman of the school board, David Abrikian; and Principal, Monique Grant-Facey.