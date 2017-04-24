Gov’t Awards Contract for Port Antonio Sewerage and Drainage Project

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), discusses aspects of plans for the Port Antonio Sewerage and Drainage project to Country Manager, VINCI Construction Grands Projets, Timothee Delebarre, at the contract-signing ceremony for the undertaking held recently at the Office of the Prime Minister, St. Andrew. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), discusses aspects of plans for the Port Antonio Sewerage and Drainage project to Country Manager, VINCI Construction Grands Projets, Timothee Delebarre, at the contract-signing ceremony for the undertaking held recently at the Office of the Prime Minister, St. Andrew. Story Highlights The Government has awarded a contract to VINCI Construction Grands Projets, based in France, to undertake works on the Port Antonio Sewerage and Drainage project (Stage 2).

The Government has awarded a contract to VINCI Construction Grands Projets, based in France, to undertake works on the Port Antonio Sewerage and Drainage project (Stage 2).

The contract, in the sum of $361,743.45, plus US$4,721,641.82, is being fully financed under the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA) Water Supply Improvement Programme.

It will allow for the provision of necessary services to design, build and operate the components required to facilitate the conveyance, treatment and disposal of sewage generated in Port Antonio to the Anchovy Waste Water Treatment Plant, which is to be rehabilitated.

Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, informed that the works will be undertaken over 16 months.

Dr. Chang, who was speaking at the contract-signing ceremony held recently at the Office of the Prime Minister, St. Andrew, explained that the project will result in the upgrading of the existing Anchovy plant and increase its capacity to treat 1,000 cubic metres of sewage per day.

This is expected to significantly reduce the levels of groundwater contamination from on-site sewage disposal systems.

The works consists of three components.

The first component entails design, supply and installation of pumps, motors and electrical controls; pipework, valves; screening devices; and standby generators for three pumping stations and a relift station.

Component two involves the design, supply and installation of approximately 2.5 kilometres of force and gravity sewers between the terminal pumping station in Port Antonio and the proposed treatment plant site at Anchovy; while component three will see the design, manufacture, supply, erection and commission into service of the sewage treatment plant at Anchovy, including all associated earthworks, foundations and general civil works.

The design infrastructure works are to be implemented with suitable technology, making the system cost-effective, efficient and the treatment process compatible with the National Water Commission (NWC) procedures.

Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who is also Member of Parliament for West Portland, endorsed the project, stating that it will encourage more investments in the area.

The IDB’s Senior Specialist, Evan Cayetano, and Member of Parliament for East Portland, Dr. Lynvale Bloomfield, also spoke about the importance of the sewerage system.