Gov’t Allocates Funds to Strengthen Emergency Communication System





The Government is moving to strengthen the system of communication during times of disaster of other emergencies.

A sum of $10 million has been allocated to the Emergency Communication System in Jamaica project in the Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which is being implemented by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), aims to develop a national emergency communication system to coordinate incident response among the various critical agencies of government and volunteers.

For the next fiscal year, targets include obtaining a signed agreement, commencement of installation of equipment and supplies, and training of technical support personnel by Japanese counterparts.

Funding for the project is being provided through the Consolidated Fund.