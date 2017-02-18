Govt Allocates $30 Million for Portmore Climate Park Project

Story Highlights







The Government has allocated $30 million to the Portmore Hagen Climate Change Park project.

This is contained in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project aims to raise public awareness about issues surrounding climate change among residents in Portmore, St. Catherine and its environs.

It is anticipated that this increased awareness will change how residents conduct their business, personal affairs, treat with and maintain their homes, places of work and public property in respect to climate change.

As part of the project, a green recreational space will be created for relaxation as well as act as an education tool to illustrate the generation and use of renewable energy, and reduction of the carbon footprint, thereby producing a model that can be replicated throughout other towns and cities in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

There have been several achievements under the project, which got underway in April 2016.

These include completion of project proposal, topographic survey and landscape plan designs; creation and implementation of a preliminary project action plan; commissioning of architectural drawings and site layout diagrams; completion of fencing design and start of perimeter fencing; commencement of detailed technical drawings for storm water drainage, plumbing layout, sewage connections and lighting.

The allocation for 2017/18 will provide for implementation of Phase 2 activities which includes construction of gazebos, maintenance building, irrigation and recycling systems, ceremonial tree planting area; completion of reports; among other things.

The project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, is expected to conclude in March 2018.

Funding is being provided by the Government of Germany.