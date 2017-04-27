Governor-General Lauds RAFA Jamaica

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (centre), along with President of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) Jamaica 580 Branch, Major General (ret’d) Robert Neish (left) and Chair, Major (ret’d) Johanna Lewin (right), are pictured with Royal Air Force World War II veterans (from 2nd left) Stan Ottey, Roy Knight, Carl Watson, and James Crouch, during the launch of the annual Wings Appeal fundraiser at King’s House on Tuesday, April 25. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (centre), along with President of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) Jamaica 580 Branch, Major General (ret’d) Robert Neish (left) and Chair, Major (ret’d) Johanna Lewin (right), are pictured with Royal Air Force World War II veterans (from 2nd left) Stan Ottey, Roy Knight, Carl Watson, and James Crouch, during the launch of the annual Wings Appeal fundraiser at King’s House on Tuesday, April 25. Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has lauded members of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) Jamaica 580 Branch for their tireless efforts and commitment to raising funds through the Wings Appeal campaign to care for veterans of World War II.

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 renewal at King’s House on Tuesday, April 25, the Governor-General said RAFA Jamaica was symbolic of the courage displayed by the more than 5,000 Jamaicans risking their lives in service of their country during World War II from 1939 to 1945.

President of RAFA Jamaica, Major General (ret’d) Robert Neish, thanked the Governor-General for supporting the Wings Appeal, noting that the initiative continues to be a symbol of the Royal Air Forces Association’s recognition of WWII veterans, particularly those who fought in the Battle of Britain.



Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has lauded members of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) Jamaica 580 Branch for their tireless efforts and commitment to raising funds through the Wings Appeal campaign to care for veterans of World War II.

Wings Appeal is the primary fundraising engagement undertaken annually by branches of the Royal Air Forces Association in Commonwealth countries to support current and former RAFA personnel and their families deemed in need of assistance.

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 renewal at King’s House on Tuesday, April 25, the Governor-General said RAFA Jamaica was symbolic of the courage displayed by the more than 5,000 Jamaicans risking their lives in service of their country during World War II from 1939 to 1945.

“I am pleased with RAFA for your indefatigable efforts through the Wings Appeal and other initiatives that you undertake to support the veterans, ex-servicemen and other individuals who are deserving of care. Through the Wings Appeal, we show our gratitude for the patriotic service that has been given, not only in the great wars but also to our country,” he said.

The Governor-General also commended members of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), whose partnership with the RAFA Jamaica over the past three years to introduce the Wings

Appeal in schools, particularly those with cadet units, has assisted in generating significant donations while heightening awareness about the worthy cause among youngsters.

Units compete to raise the most funds while vying for the coveted Governor-General’s, President’s and Chairman’s trophies.

Tuesday’s ceremony entailed the ceremonial pinning of the Governor-General as well as presentation of the Wings Appeal 2016 trophies to the winning JCCF battalions.

The Combined Third Battalion of St. Mary, St. Ann and Portland emerged the winner to cop the Governor-General’s trophy.

Second was the First Battalion of Kingston and St. Andrew, which was awarded with the President’s Trophy, while the Sixth Battalion, comprising St. Catherine, received the Chairman’s Trophy for third place.

President of RAFA Jamaica, Major General (ret’d) Robert Neish, thanked the Governor-General for supporting the Wings Appeal, noting that the initiative continues to be a symbol of the Royal Air Forces Association’s recognition of WWII veterans, particularly those who fought in the Battle of Britain.

In Jamaica, the Wings Appeal is launched each year by the Governor-General, who is the Patron of the RAFA 580 branch, and sees collection tins being strategically placed to facilitate contributions from the public.