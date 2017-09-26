Government Upgrades 14 Sporting Facilities

Managing Director of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), Denzil Wilks (left), hands over sporting gear to a member of the Belvedere community in West Rural St. Andrew, Anna-Ray Hamilton (right), on September 22. Occasion was the official opening of the $4.5-million Belvedere Multipurpose Complex. Others (from second left) are Custos of St. Andrew, Hon. Dr. Patricia Marshall Dunwell, and Member of Parliament for the area, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Managing Director of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), Denzil Wilks (left), hands over sporting gear to a member of the Belvedere community in West Rural St. Andrew, Anna-Ray Hamilton (right), on September 22. Occasion was the official opening of the $4.5-million Belvedere Multipurpose Complex. Others (from second left) are Custos of St. Andrew, Hon. Dr. Patricia Marshall Dunwell, and Member of Parliament for the area, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.



Over the past 16 months, the Government has upgraded 14 sporting facilities across the island at schools and community centres.

According to Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, some eight other facilities are being completed to ensure that there is continued development of sporting talents in the island.

In a message read by General Manager of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), Denzil Wilks, at the official opening of the $4.5-million Belvedere Multipurpose Complex in West Rural St.

Andrew on September 22, Miss Grange said the Government is committed to capacity development, so that Jamaicans can “excel in all areas of sport”.

The Minister lauded the working relationship among political representatives, community organisations and government agencies, stressing that it fosters the development of the country.

“It is the kind of coming together that is going to drive community development, ensure unity, sustain development, and unearth talents,” Miss Grange emphasised.

The Minister encouraged leaders of the community to seek ways to earn from the complex by staging cultural events so that it can have the highest level of maintenance.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for the area, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, told the gathering that she lobbied for the complex as part of a programme to ensure that citizens have proper facilities to showcase their talents.