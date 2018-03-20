Government to Support Plastic Bottle Return System

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (file) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (file) Story Highlights In an effort to help eliminate Jamaica’s solid waste management crisis, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has committed to support the Plastic Bottle Return System.

Making his contribution to the 2018/2019 Budget Debate in the House today (March 20), Mr. Holness said members of the private sector have presented the Government with a proposal for the Plastic Bottle Return System, and it has been considered for implementation.

“With the collaborative action of stakeholders through the National Partnership Council… the Plastic Bottle Return System will see funding coming from the private sector for a ‘Deposit and Pay-Out on Return’ mechanism,” Mr. Holness said.

“The consensus on the part of the producers of plastic bottled products is a major step in overcoming the improper disposal of plastic bottles. The Government will support the Plastic Bottle Return System with the necessary regulatory and financial support where possible,” he added.

Mr. Holness pointed out that other initiatives are being considered by the Government with regard to plastic bags, plastic packaging material and Styrofoam; however, the Plastic Bottle Return System will help with solving numerous environmental problems.

“Jamaica faces a solid waste management crisis. This is evident in towns and cities, rural areas, waterways, on beaches and in the sea. The main evidence of this crisis is the prevalence of improperly disposed of and unrecycled plastics all over our natural and built environment,” the Prime Minister said.

“It’s not just a nuisance; it is a devaluing of the cleanliness of our environs, and a real threat to our ecosystems and the efficient working of civil infrastructure,” he added.