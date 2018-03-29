Government Reopens Queen’s Warehouse

Manager at the Queen’s Warehouse in St. Andrew, Sharole Duffus-Straw (left), points to goods being stored at the facility, which was reopened on March 28. It was closed in 2015. Looking on are: Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker (centre), and Special Adviser at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Viralee Lattibeaudiere. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Manager at the Queen’s Warehouse in St. Andrew, Sharole Duffus-Straw (left), points to goods being stored at the facility, which was reopened on March 28. It was closed in 2015. Looking on are: Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker (centre), and Special Adviser at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Viralee Lattibeaudiere. Story Highlights The Government has reopened the Queen’s Warehouse at 230 Spanish Town Road, in St. Andrew, with more space added to facilitate importers.

The complex was closed in 2015 due to concerns by the St. Andrew Public Health Department. It has since been upgraded and cleaned for the benefit of staff and persons who use the facility.

“With the reopening of this building, we can accommodate more imports, increase the Customs Agency’s storage capacity, and go into higher gear to maximise revenue for the (agency) and the Government,” said Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams.

In a message read at the reopening on March 28 by Special Adviser at the Ministry, Viralee Lattibeaudiere, the Minister urged importers to collect their goods that have been on the port for some time.

She said the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is moving to become a “world-class” entity by leveraging technologies, overhauling legislation, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker, said the JCA is ranked at number five in Latin America and the Caribbean, and a competitive spirit must be part of its culture, so that it can be a global leader.

The Commissioner said during the 2018/2019 financial year, the JCA will be “intensifying our border protection capabilities, driving our operational efficiencies in all areas, improving technological advancement, and expanding our stakeholder engagement.”