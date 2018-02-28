Government Pleased with Feedback from Residents – Security Minister

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague. + - Photo: Michael Slolely National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague. Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, says the Government is quite pleased with the feedback it has been receiving from residents as it relates to the enhanced security measures in St. James.

Addressing the media following a tour of the Charles Gordon Market and other areas in Montego Bay on February 24, Mr. Montague said while it was never intended to be the end-all in the fight against crime, the enhanced security measures showed what is possible when the security forces and the general public work in tandem with each other.

“We wanted to hear their views on how best things can improve and also on how best to strike that balance where the security forces can carry out their work, while protecting the rights of the citizens. Overall, the response has been very positive and the security forces have been commended for their work and professionalism,” he added.



“The reason for our visit here today is to hear from the people on the ground… to hear their unfiltered views of the enhanced security measures that have been taking place since January 18,” Mr. Montague said.

The Minister said the Government is now looking at a social-intervention programme as the next phase, adding that a conference is currently being planned for all the social agencies to meet to discuss and work out the logistics.

“We will allow the social agencies to go into the communities to do what they have to do and start to reinstitute a level of local governance structures where the people of the communities can begin to take charge of their own lives,” Mr. Montague explained.

The Minister emphasised that the Government intends to take back the streets and communities from lawlessness, noting that “we will continue to seek the cooperation of residents, so we can once and for all win this fight against crime,” he said.