Government Pensioners to Benefit from Increase

Story Highlights Government Pensioners including widows/widowers and dependants will receive an increase in their pensions next month (April 2017).

Cabinet gave approval on March 2, for the increase with effect from July 1, 2016.

Increases are applicable to pensioners who:

• Retired not later than January 1, 2014;

• Were not less than fifty- five (55) years of age at June 30, 2016;

• Retired on the ground of ill-health regardless of their age as at June 30, 2016; and

• Are in receipt of widows and widowers and dependants pensions which commenced prior to July 1, 2016.

The increase will be paid on gross receipt at June 30, 2016, and is applicable to compassionate awards granted for life where such awards are in respect of service; and disability allowances and additional pensions whether statutory or otherwise; granted in respect of injury or service.

Where a pensioner is in receipt of a pension from more than one source, the increase should be apportioned on a pro-ratio basis.

In addition, where a widow or widower is in receipt of a service related pension in his/her own right and is also a widow/widower pensioner the full increase should be given separately on each pension.

Individuals who are not eligible for the increase are; Governor Generals, Prime Ministers, persons previously covered by the United Kingdom/Jamaican Public Officers Agreement; Awards granted by the Citizens Distinguished Service Grants Committee; Awards granted by the Assistance Committee; and awards granted by the Government Pensioners Relief Fund Committee.