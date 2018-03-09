Government Monitoring Tariff on Aluminium in Us

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Leader of Government Business in the Upper House, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Leader of Government Business in the Upper House, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says the Government is currently monitoring the situation in the United States where tariffs have been imposed on aluminium and steel.

Addressing the Senate on March 9, Mrs. Johnson Smith said the Ministry has been in discussion with Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Mike Henry, who has portfolio responsibility for such industries, on the issue, and “final positions have not actually been taken”.

“The Minister of Transport and Mining and I will continue to confer, and the Government will speak at an appropriate time,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

“There are different options, which are being reviewed. When a position has been arrived at, then an announcement will be made,” she added.

On Thursday (March 8), the United States ordered new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the country. It is expected that they will take effect in 15 days.