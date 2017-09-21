Government to Launch Revolving Loan Scheme for Selected Crops

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson (left), in discussion with Carlisa Enterprises Project Manager, Wayne D. Chin (right) about the function of a Craftop power spray machine that is used on farms. Occasion was a function dubbed, ‘Salute to Farmers’, organised by St. Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies (SJFHS), and held in Douglas Castle, St. Ann, on September 19. One of the power spray machines was donated to farmers in the area, along with various types of agricultural items by SJFHS. Others sharing in the occasion are (from left): Member of Parliament for South West St. Ann, Zavia Maine, and Trainee Manager at Carlisa Enterprises, Daniel Gordon. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson (left), in discussion with Carlisa Enterprises Project Manager, Wayne D. Chin (right) about the function of a Craftop power spray machine that is used on farms. Occasion was a function dubbed, ‘Salute to Farmers’, organised by St. Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies (SJFHS), and held in Douglas Castle, St. Ann, on September 19. One of the power spray machines was donated to farmers in the area, along with various types of agricultural items by SJFHS. Others sharing in the occasion are (from left): Member of Parliament for South West St. Ann, Zavia Maine, and Trainee Manager at Carlisa Enterprises, Daniel Gordon. Story Highlights In another two weeks, the Government will be launching a revolving loan scheme for farmers across the island for selected crops.

In another two weeks, the Government will be launching a revolving loan scheme for farmers across the island for selected crops.

Under the arrangement, registered farmers with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), will access the support through their local farm organisations, which will oversee the repayment of the loans.

The function. dubbed ‘Salute to Farmers’, was organised by St. Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies (SJFHS) to honour farmers for exemplary service in agriculture.

Mr. Hutchinson said markets are “guaranteed” for the crops that will be grown under the programme.

Some 96 farmers in the area received agricultural inputs from SJFHS, including a spraying machine.

Meanwhile, Executive member of the Douglas Castle Production and Marketing Organisation, Bishop Paul Black, said recently they implemented a revolving loan programme with a 98 per cent success rate.

He called on potential beneficiaries of the new scheme to be honest, so that the system works for the farmers.

Several farmers welcomed the help that they received from SJFHS, as it will help to boost production, given the loss from the recent floods.

For his part, Managing Director of SJFHS, O’Brien Johnson, said his company will be taking the programme to St. Thomas and St. Elizabeth.

He argued that farming needs all the support it can possible get, and the farmers should use the items wisely.

“This is intended to motivate them, and for them to recognise that they are doing something good,” Mr. Johnson said.