Government to Implement Five-Pillar Security Strategy

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, says a major priority of the Government is the reduction of crime and will work to implement its five-pillar security strategy.

These include effective policing to restore trust in the JCF for a lawful and well- ordered society, where more Jamaicans feel safe and borders are well protected; and rehabilitate, redeem and redirect inmates of correctional facilities in ways that enhance national security

The Governor-General said the Government will also be strengthening the mobility of the security forces by providing the required resources – including increasing the JCF fleet by 100 vehicles − and significantly improved fleet management, by introducing more cost-effective approaches, such as the introduction of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-powered vehicles.



The other pillars are social development interventions to reduce illiteracy, social fallout, and to equip people with tools to resolve conflicts; situational prevention of crime by planning new communities with security features and upgrading older ones; and working for a swift, sure and fair justice system which all citizens can trust and be proud.

Delivering the 2017-18 Throne Speech in Parliament today (February 9), the Governor-General said the Administration will strengthen the institutional capacity of the security forces to be more proactive and also effectively respond to criminal actions and emerging threats.

This, he noted, will involve supporting the modernisation and transformation of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) into an intelligence-led police service that ensures citizen security with stronger systems of administration, management and accountability, especially through procurement of technical expertise in cyber defence.

In addition, the number of security force personnel will be increased. This will involve, at minimum, maintaining adequate rates of recruitment in the JCF and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Pointing to other areas of focus, the Governor-General said the Correctional Services is to be repurposed to shift the Government’s focus more comprehensively on the rehabilitation of persons in the care of the State, rather than only incarceration.

“This affirms the need to rehabilitate, redeem and redirect inmates of our correctional facilities in ways that enhance national security,” he said.

The Government will also continue to focus on building community resilience in collaboration with the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP).