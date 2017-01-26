Government hails the life and work of Lindy Delapenha

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. Story Highlights The Government of Jamaica expresses deep sadness at the passing this morning (January 26) of sporting great and broadcaster Lloyd Lindbergh “Lindy’ Delapenha.

Mr. Delapenha died peacefully at his home.

“I join with the rest of Jamaica in mourning the passing of Lindy Delapenda. Jamaica has lost a treasure,” said the Prime Minister.

Mr. Delapenha broke barriers by becoming the first Jamaican to play professional football in England in 1948.

Following his illustrious sporting career he later headed the Sport department at the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation, JBC.

“Lindy’s talent was not limited to football. He was a track athlete, a cricketer, a golfer and simply loved life. He was versatile. Many people in my generation remember Lindy Delapenha’s riveting sport presentation and commentary on television. He was one of the greats,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In 1987 Mr. Delapenha was bestowed a national honour, the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer, for services to broadcasting.

Mr. Delapenha is survived by his two daughters.

He was 89 years-old.