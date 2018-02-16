Government Focusing on Enforcing the Rule of Law in 2018/19

Story Highlights Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the Government will continue to focus on enforcing the rule of law, and attaining timely outcomes during the 2018/19 financial year.

“That is one the main (areas of) focus for the fiscal year… that we address some of the problems we are having in the justice system. Everyone appreciates that the justice system plays a very important role in the reduction of crime or in sending the right signal that persons who engage in crime will be dealt with in a very speedy and appropriate manner,” Mr. Chuck stated.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, in delivering the Throne Speech, indicated that the Legislative and Constitutional Reform Agenda is among the seven priority programmes and projects set out in the Justice Ministry’s Strategic Business Plan 2018-2021 and Operational Plan 2018/19.



He was speaking with journalists following the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 15) at Gordon House.

Additionally, the Governor-General stated that the Administration’s programme will contribute to the achievement of a modernised justice system, which Jamaicans deserve.

This, he pointed out, would entail a reduction in the backlog of indictments and summary matters in the Parish Courts, improving the delivery of justice services in eight additional parishes through Justice Centres by 2019, and establishing the single anticorruption agency.