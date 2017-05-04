Government Focused on a Social Transformation Agenda

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government is embarking on a social transformation agenda.

One area of focus on the transformation agenda is social responsibility, where Jamaicans take responsibility for their own future and outcomes.

According to Prime Minister Holness, social responsibility is also about learning how to resolve conflict without the use of violence. This he said is the other area of focus, to transform Jamaica from a violent society.



The prime minister made the disclosure while speaking at his induction ceremony yesterday (May 3) at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona campus, in the Park in honour of UWI graduates who are or have been Heads of Government.

“We do too many things and then turn around and blame others. We are not as conscious as we should be in the society about the number of children we have. Social responsibility means that you should have the children you can afford to give the best quality life,” said Prime Minister Holness.

“As a society that uses violence as the first resort in resolving conflict, we have to change that. I am committed to changing this in Jamaica and we have started several programmes in that regard,” he said.

Commenting on crime fighting in Jamaica, the prime minister made it clear that even though there are persons who would want to see the old style of policing unleashed, the country will not fight crime with illegality.

“We have asked for more powers to fight crime and we are putting in place the measures to make sure the powers are not easily used for abuse. We are putting in place measures to ensure that the people who will have those legal powers are people who understand their role is to protect human life and preserve the innocent,” said Prime Minister Holness.