Government Engages Team from PAHO/Who for National Health Insurance Scheme

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, addresses the opening of Partners Interventional Centre of Jamaica on February 8 at Medical Associates Hospital, in St. Andrew.

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Government has engaged a team from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) to assist in the development of a national health insurance scheme.

Dr. Tufton made the disclosure at the opening of the Partners Interventional Centre of Jamaica (PICJ) Limited on February 8 at Medical Associates Hospital in St. Andrew.

“Last year, we brought in a team from PAHO/WHO to help us to look at healthcare financing. We have consultants that, in another two to three months, will present a proposal, which we anticipate will move the country towards a national health insurance scheme,” the Minister said.

Dr. Tufton said the completed document will be examined and a determination made as to its implementation.

Pointing out that very few Jamaicans have health insurance, the Minister explained that with the increasing health risks, it is essential that all citizens have access to quality services.

“Only about 20 per cent (of persons) are insured. Of that 20, about 10 per cent are government employees and eight per cent are in the private sector,” he informed.

The Minister said the national health insurance scheme aims to provide coverage for all, and that it is in line with Government’s policy to ensure that all Jamaicans, particularly the vulnerable, have the most basic health insurance coverage.

He further noted that a national health insurance scheme will ensure that the health sector has an effective model in place that enables persons to make contributions over time. This, he said, will ensure that the system has sufficient resources to respond to the health needs of citizens.

“We don’t want to charge people when they reach the point of access; rather, long before you require the doctor, we are saying that persons can make a contribution… in anticipation that, one day, you will need this service. That is why we are working on a national health insurance scheme,” the Minister said.

Dr. Tufton encouraged Jamaicans to make provision for their healthcare before their health becomes critical.

“Your health is your responsibility, not just in exercise and consumption habits but to put a little (money) away for a rainy day,” he said.

The National Health Fund (NHF) is overseeing the development of the national health insurance scheme.