Government to Embark on Regeneration Programme

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his 2017/18 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on March 21, said the main objective of the programme is to re-establish desirability for living in areas that were once considered high- to middle-income housing areas.





The programme is being done through the National Housing Trust (NHT), in partnership with the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with support from the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and the National Water Commission (NWC).

He said the areas to be redeveloped are in close proximity to where people work, attend school, play, shop and socialise.

“The programme will utilise higher density housing and mixed-use designs. This approach will reduce the cost of construction whilst providing housing solutions of the highest planning, developmental, environmental, energy utilisation and safety standards,” he said.

The areas identified for the pilot projects are Kingston Gardens, Eastwood Park Gardens and Vineyard Town.