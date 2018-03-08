Government Continues to Support Victims of Intimate Partner Violence

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), engages in light discussion with (from left): attorney-at-law, Sherene Golding Campbell; Special Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Resource Development, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Minna Israel; and co-owner and Executive Chairperson of Phase Three Productions Limited, Dr. Marcia Forbes. Occasion was a breakfast meeting the Prime Minister hosted in recognition of International Women’s Day at Jamaica House on Thursday (March 8). + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), engages in light discussion with (from left): attorney-at-law, Sherene Golding Campbell; Special Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Resource Development, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Minna Israel; and co-owner and Executive Chairperson of Phase Three Productions Limited, Dr. Marcia Forbes. Occasion was a breakfast meeting the Prime Minister hosted in recognition of International Women’s Day at Jamaica House on Thursday (March 8). Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is continuing to put measures in place to support victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) and domestic abuse as it works to address the issue.

Mr. Holness was addressing a breakfast meeting he hosted in recognition of International Women’s Day at Jamaica House on Thursday (March 8).

Located in a rural area, the facility, which will be the first State-run national shelter for victims of gender violence, will offer training and counselling. It is expected to begin operations during the upcoming financial year.



He lamented that violence against women “is one of the greatest challenges that women face in our society today”, stressing that more needs to be done to deal with it resolutely.

He pointed out that the Government has made resources available to put in place shelters for victims, noting that one of three properties has already been purchased.

“We are making the investments to ensure that as a Government we are being proactive in addressing the issue of violence in intimate partner relations and domestic abuse,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness noted that work is also being done to address the “ecosystem of institutional bias” in relation to the response of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to victims of IPV and domestic violence.

“We have been working to get the police to understand that they have a critical role in being proactive in addressing instances of intimate partner violence and domestic abuse that come to their attention,” he said.

More than 30 powerful women in leadership positions across different spheres were invited to the meeting, where they were treated to a fine Jamaican breakfast and entertained by songstress Aisha Davis with her rendition of ‘Superwoman’.

Each of the invitees, headed by wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, also shared what International Women’s Day means to them, and highlighted matters of concern in relation to the role of women in society.

Also in attendance were Head of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska; Canadian High Commissioner to Canada, Her Excellency Laurie Peters; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; attorney-at-law and Leader of Opposition Business in the Upper House, Senator Donna Scott Mottley; State Minister in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Audrey Sewell; Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Heather Cooke; and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn.

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality, which is highlighted in this year’s theme, #PressforProgress.