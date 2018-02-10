Government Committed To Expanding Restorative Justice

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck. (FILE) + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck. (FILE) Story Highlights Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to expanding restorative justice across sectors and promoting it as an alternative for curbing crime.

Mr. Chuck further advised that about 8,000 Justices of the Peace will be trained in restorative justice and mediation.

“Getting wrongdoers to accept responsibility is the essence of restorative justice; which is why I am so committed to having restorative justice spread in every nook and cranny, (on) every highway, byway (and) every corner, (and in) every schoolroom, every church and every inner-city community across Jamaica,” he said.



He announced that over the next two years, the Ministry will be training school administrators as restorative justice practitioners. He indicated that each school is expected to have at least three trained practitioners.

Additionally, he said persons in the judiciary will be sensitized about restorative justice and child diversion processes, while community leaders, first responders and other support groups will also undergo training, beginning this year.

Mr. Chuck said training and sensitization are being done to ensure that restorative justice resonates with all stakeholders in every community so that “people will know about it and know how they can resolve disputes and (make sure) that stability, peace and calm can be created and (maintained) across Jamaica.”

He was addressing the 9th International Restorative Justice Conference, hosted at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on February 9.

The conference was the final in a series of events organized by the Ministry to mark Restorative Justice Week from February 3 to 9 under the theme: ‘A Restorative Approach to Gang Violence’.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chuck has assured that the Government is determined to use all measures necessary to reduce crime and violence.

The conference was also addressed by special guest, Craig Pinkney, a British criminologist and urban youth specialist who serves as the lead for the European Union Gangs Project.

This initiative focuses on matters related to youth violence, urban street gangs and social media, among other areas.