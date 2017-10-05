Government Collects $160 Million Under Traffic Ticket Amnesty

Stock photo + - Photo: JIS Photographer Stock photo Story Highlights The Government has collected $160 million from unpaid traffic ticket fines, under the Traffic Ticket Amnesty that started on August 2.

The Government has collected $160 million from unpaid traffic ticket fines, under the Traffic Ticket Amnesty that started on August 2.

This was disclosed by National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 3).

The three-month amnesty which will conclude on October 31, affects tickets issued between September 1, 2010 and July 31, 2017.

Under the amnesty, persons are able to pay outstanding tickets without penalties or additional fees.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge all members of the public who believe they may have an outstanding ticket to make that call before the new Road Traffic Act comes in with harsher penalties,” Mr. Montague said.

Motorists may pay outstanding traffic tickets online, using Tax Administration Jamaica’s website – jamaicatax.gov.jm – or at any Tax Office islandwide.

Presently, the data show that the outstanding traffic tickets in the courts total $2.283 billion.

Additionally, the records of the Inland Revenue Department (indicate) that there is $565.92 million in outstanding tickets as at December 31, 2016.

For more information on the traffic ticket amnesty, persons may call 948-0406 or 948-0411.