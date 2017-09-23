GG Urges Children to Stay Focused and Respect Each Other

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, addresses teachers and students of the Chester Castle All-Age and Infant School in Hanover on September 21. + - Photo: Sheldon Freeburn Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, addresses teachers and students of the Chester Castle All-Age and Infant School in Hanover on September 21. Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is imploring children to stay focused and to be respectful to each other, despite the many distractions that are preventing them from doing what is right.

“There are so many distractions to keep you from doing your homework… to keep you from studying,” the Governor-General pointed out.

“I know sometimes there are some very good cartoons on the television, especially in the afternoon. Sometimes you get involved in the video games or surfing the Internet, your phone, the tablet, the computer or even spending time playing with your friends,” the Governor-Genera noted.



He noted, further, that while an argument could be made that this is all a part of growing up, children should be taught very early how to prioritise, and also the art of making responsible decisions.

“Everything has its limits. Instead of just watching cartoons, why don’t you create your own cartoons? Draw with your pen and paper or even design cartoons on the computer. Whatever you see that someone else has done, can be done again and can also be taken further and better,” he said.

The Governor General, who was addressing teachers and students at the Chester Castle All-Age and Infant School during a tour of Hanover on Thursday (September 21), pointed out that young children must be given proper attention and nurturing in order to make them into productive adults.

Sir Patrick said those who are charged with the responsibility of looking after children must be cognisant that they are in charge of the nation’s future.

He said children must be taught the importance of working together, saying that this will be an effective tool to take them on life’s journey.

“When you are united, you are strong. Unity gives strength… . Together we can aspire… together we can achieve. When we work together, we are stronger. Always remember that each of you brings value,” he said.

Reiterating a statement that he made at his inauguration in 2009, Sir Patrick said he strongly believes that “there is nothing wrong with Jamaica that cannot be fixed by what is right in Jamaica”.

“I started an organisation called ‘I Believe’, because I believe in all our children. If you dream, you can achieve, and this is something I believe with all my heart.”

The Governor-General also visited Edwards Dairy Farm and Green Island High School on his day-long tour of Hanover.