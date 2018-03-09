Get the Facts – The Legal Aid Council

+ - Photo: JIS Photographer



The Government of Jamaica is committed to ensuring that all Jamaicans can access quality legal representation, irrespective of their financial resources.

To this end, the Legal Aid Council was established to provide legal services to members of the public who have been charged with criminal offences and especially to those who are unable to afford private legal representation.

The Council offers services free of cost. Some of these are:

• Legal advice for persons who have been detained, but not charged

• Legal representation during trial

• Legal representation during police questioning

• An Attorney to apply for court or station bail on behalf of the person detained

Accessing the Services

In cases where charges have been laid, persons should complete an application form available at the Council to receive the assistance of a legal aid attorney. However, a person who has been detained but not charged, needs only have a representative inform the Council of the situation in order to receive the assistance.

For additional information, please contact the:

Legal Aid Council

72 Harbour Street

Kingston

Telephone: 1 (876) 948 – 7275

Fax: 1 (876) 948 – 7597