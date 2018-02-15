Get the Facts – Frosty Pod Rot Cocoa Disease

+ - Photo: JIS Photographer



The Frosty Pod Rot disease is a highly contagious disease that affects the fruit of the cocoa plant. The disease is caused by the Moniliophthora roreri fungus and can greatly reduce crop output once the disease is established.

The most recent outbreak of the disease in Jamaica started in Clarendon in 2016. Since then, the Government of Jamaica has been offering support to affected farmers by providing information and training to assist in combating the disease.

Symptoms

Some symptoms of the disease include:

• Underweight pod

• Pre-mature ripening of the pod

• Dark-brown or spots with uneven borders on the pod

• White fungal growth on the outside of the pod

Treatment of Infected Plants

• Spray plants once per month for two months with one per cent of copper hydroxide (available brands are Champion, Kocide, Champs and Sulcox)

• Remove all pods, from the cocoa trees

• Infected pods must be removed while there is dew on the pods. The other pods can be taken from the trees anytime throughout the day

• Pods should be collected in a double, lined or meshed bag and placed in direct sunlight for two weeks to kill any active spores. After this time they can be discarded

• Pods can also be placed in a bag and buried 18 inches deep after which a compost heap can be started with it

• Infected trees should be pruned regularly

How to Prevent the Spread of the Disease

To lessen the impact of the disease:

• Adhere to the guidelines given by the authorities

• Disinfect clothes and shoes if you come in contact with a contaminated area

• Do not transfer any seedling, plant or fruit from the contaminated area

• Prune plants regularly to minimise moisture and promote ventilation

If you suspect that your farm is infected, contact the nearest Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) office, the Plant Quarantine Division or any branch of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

For further information contact

Plant Protection and Quarantine Division

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries

Hope Gardens

Kingston 6

Jamaica

Telephone: 876-927-1731-50 / 619-1731

Website: http://www.moa.gov.jm

or

Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA)

Hope Gardens Jamaica

Telephone: 876 -977-1158-62/977-7160

Fax: 876-970-4660

WhatsApp: 876-435-5828

Email: executive@rada.gov.jm

Website: rada.gov.jm