Get the Facts – The Benefits of Recycling

+ - Photo: JIS Photographer



Recycling is the process by which used materials are converted into new, usable products. According to the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Jamaica produces an average of 8,657 tonnes of solid waste per day. Improper waste disposal leads to pollution of air and water, and damages the ozone layer. Recycling is one way to help minimise these problems.

Recycling comprises three steps that occur in a continuous loop. The steps are:

1. Collection and processing

2. Manufacturing

3. Purchasing products made from recycled materials

Benefits of Recycling

Recycling can have several benefits, which include:

Environmental Benefits

• Conserves natural resources, such as timber and minerals, by reducing the need to extract raw materials.

• Reduces air and water pollution by decreasing the amount of waste sent to landfills

• Reduces greenhouse gas emissions caused by the burning of waste

• Saves energy

Economic Benefits

• Helps create jobs

• Saves money on storage and dumping costs

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) facilitates recycling through the ‘Waste Diversion and Recycling Project’.

The agency collects recyclable materials, particularly plastic bottles, at various locations throughout Kingston and St. Catherine. Additionally, other recyclers provide channels for the collection and reprocessing of other materials, such as metal, glass, and paper.

For more information, please contact the:

National Solid Waste Management Agency (NSWMA)

61 HWT Road

Kingston 10

Telephone: 926-3988, 926- 8559, 960-4511, 968-6160, 926-5170

Fax: 920-1415