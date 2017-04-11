George Quallo Appointed Commisioner of Police

In this file photo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, George Quallo (left), is in discussion with Chair, Musson Foundation, Melanie Subratie during the launch of the Violence against Children Reward Fund at the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s (PSOJ) offices last year. + - Photo: JIS Photographer In this file photo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, George Quallo (left), is in discussion with Chair, Musson Foundation, Melanie Subratie during the launch of the Violence against Children Reward Fund at the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s (PSOJ) offices last year. Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague has announced the appointment of Mr. George Fitzroy Quallo as Commissioner of Police for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, with effect from the April 18, 2017.

George Quallo enlisted the Force on the November 29, 1976. He was appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police in December, 2010 and Deputy Commissioner in November, 2015. Since January 2016, Mr. Quallo has served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police with responsibility for the Territorial Operations Portfolio.





Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague has announced the appointment of Mr. George Fitzroy Quallo as Commissioner of Police for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, with effect from the April 18, 2017.

Minister Montague has acknowledged the sterling contribution made by Ms Novelette Grant who acted as Commissioner of Police following the resignation of Dr. Carl Williams.

The National Security Minister has also thanked the Police Service Commission and its members for the work done in the recruitment process to select the new Police Commissioner.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of Jamaica for their patience, and is encouraging the public to support to the new Commissioner.

George Quallo enlisted the Force on the November 29, 1976.

He was appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police in December, 2010 and Deputy Commissioner in November, 2015.

Since January 2016, Mr. Quallo has served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police with responsibility for the Territorial Operations Portfolio.

Prior to this he has led various Divisions in the Jamaica Constabulary Force including Area 4 between March 2012 and December 2015 during which there were three successive years of reduction in murders and major crimes.

In 2009, he led the rebuilding of the JCF Armoury, implementing rigorous internal controls and strengthening accountability for firearms within the force.

Between 2002 and 2006 he restructured the Manchester Police Division, utilizing community policing principles as the major policing strategy resulting in a large reduction in all crime categories.

Mr Quallo has the demonstrated ability to lead the JCF at an important point of transformation, strengthening relationships with the other bodies that make up the island’s security architecture.

He will be responsible for enhancing the security services to the country, improving public order, reducing corruption and improving accountability across the force.

The new Commissioner will also be tasked to implement a comprehensive succession planning process for the Directorate of Constabulary.

Minister Montague is calling on all Jamaicans to give their full support to Mr. Quallo as Commissioner of Police.

“The fight against crime cannot be left to one person; it’s all hands on deck for us to achieve a safe and more prosperous Jamaica. All citizens here and abroad must join this national effort,” said Minister Montague.