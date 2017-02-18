Gail Abrahams New Chairman of JIS Advisory Board

New Chairman of the JIS Advisory Board, Mrs. Gail Abrahams + - Photo: Contributed New Chairman of the JIS Advisory Board, Mrs. Gail Abrahams Story Highlights







The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM Jamaica), Mrs. Gail Abrahams, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Advisory Board.

Other Board members are: Mr. Robert Morgan; Ms. Novelette Howell; Mr. Warren Newby; Ms. Vicki Hanson; Mr. Garfield Higgins; and Mrs. Sharon Hay Webster.

Mrs. Abrahams is an accomplished communications executive with almost two decades of experience in corporate Jamaica, spanning the media, tourism, insurance, banking and telecommunication industries.

A graduate of the Manchester Business School, Mrs. Abrahams has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Banking and Finance. She also has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in English from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Mrs. Abrahams also holds a Diploma in Public Relations and Certificates in Voice Training and Radio News and Current Affairs Production for Caribbean Broadcasters from the UWI and the United States Information Service, respectively.

Before her stint with AMCHAM Jamaica, Mrs. Abrahams held the position of Director, Corporate Communications, Columbus Communications Jamaica Limited (FLOW) from 2013 to 2015. From 2011 to 2013, she was Assistant Vice President – Corporate Communication – GraceKennedy Financial Group.

Prior to that, Mrs. Abrahams was Senior Marketing Corporate Communications Manager, First Global Bank, from 2008 to 2011, Group Public Relations Manager at the UGI Group of Companies and Corporate Communications Manager at the former RBTT Bank.

Mrs. Abrahams began her career in media by working at TVJ, the Jamaica Hearld Newspaper and the former Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC).

She is also President of the Manchester Business School Alumni Association for the Caribbean and a Board Director of the JPS Foundation.