G-G Says Leaders Must Heal and Transform the Nation

Addressing the 37th staging of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (January 19), he said leaders must help the people of the country take stock of themselves and find the means and the will to advance cohesiveness and sense of purpose “in this our 55th year as a nation”.

He noted that leaders must be mindful of the many groups, organisations, communities, and family units that look to and depend on them for guidance, help and examples to emulate.

“Behaviours, principles, (and) attitudes are consciously and unconsciously assimilated from those we see occupying leadership positions across our nation and those who provide direction in our daily lives,” the Governor-General said.

“I ask each and every person gathered here and others listening to the messages of the morning, to remember that at whatever level we lead, or in whatever sphere, as followers, as members of organisations, we need to be the best examples of all the good that we wish for our beloved nation,” he added.

Indicating that he, like other citizens, has been deeply disturbed by recent events involving members of the leadership within the church, the Governor-General called on Jamaicans to be agents of change for the better.

“Righteous indignation is of little value without the accompanying commitment to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with our God. We must live out what we profess. This is a time to seek for and obtain healing for ourselves and our nation,” he said.

The NLPB brought together political, civic, corporate, religious and community leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps in prayer for the welfare of the nation.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Opposition Leader, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller, were among the dignitaries in attendance.

The event was sponsored by Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS).