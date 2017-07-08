Future Leaders Hosted by Jamaican High Commissioner

High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), His Excellency Seth Ramocan (seated 10th right); Deputy High Commissioner, Angella Rose Howell (seated 11th left); and Counsellor, Political and Economic Affairs, Carol Lee-Lea (left), share a photo opportunity with Jamaican scholars in the UK at a special luncheon at the High Commission in London on July 6. + - Photo: Vivienne Siva High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), His Excellency Seth Ramocan (seated 10th right); Deputy High Commissioner, Angella Rose Howell (seated 11th left); and Counsellor, Political and Economic Affairs, Carol Lee-Lea (left), share a photo opportunity with Jamaican scholars in the UK at a special luncheon at the High Commission in London on July 6. Story Highlights Jamaica’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), His Excellency Seth Ramocan, on Thursday (July 6) hosted 23 Jamaican scholars at a luncheon in their honour at the High Commission in London.

The scholars, aptly described by High Commissioner Ramocan as “amazing future leaders of Jamaica”, comprised 14 Chevening, five Commonwealth and one Jamaica National Foundation scholarship awardees, who are studying various disciplines in the UK.

High Commissioner Ramocan lauded the students for their hard work, commitment and outstanding performances, which led to their selection for these important and competitive placements.



He indicated that they were not only future leaders, but influencers of change and were very important in helping to build positive relations in the UK.

“Jamaica is a leader is so many areas, but not enough acknowledgement is given to the fact that we have produced so many impressive scholars over the years,” he noted.

During the luncheon, discussions were held on issues such as the Economic Growth Council (ECG), correspondent banking, as well as diaspora engagement with second-, third- and fourth-generation Jamaicans.

The scholars expressed a desire to work more closely with youths within the UK diaspora to increase their knowledge and understanding about Jamaica.

In addition, it was highlighted that there is a need to ensure that linkages are maintained by scholars on their return to Jamaica.

The students, most of whom are studying at the master’s level, are completing their theses for submission in a few weeks, after which the majority of them will return to Jamaica.