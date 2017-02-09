Full Implementation of National Standard Curriculum this Year

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator, the Hon. Ruel Reid (left), engages first-form students of Campion College . (File Photo) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator, the Hon. Ruel Reid (left), engages first-form students of Campion College . (File Photo) Story Highlights To continue the transformation of the education sector, the Government will fully implement the National Standard Curriculum (NSC) for grades one to nine this year.

Delivering the 2017-18 Throne Speech in Parliament on February 9, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said the new curriculum is geared at building competence and skills through inclusive and differentiated learning.

The Governor-General said the Ministry will also be providing direct support to students on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH), who have met the criteria for five subjects or more. “Approximately 9,000 students on PATH will sit external examinations annually,” he noted.



The NSC has already been introduced to grades 1, 4, 7 and 9.

The goal of the new curriculum is to improve the general academic performance, attitude and behaviour of students, which will redound to the positive shaping of the national social and economic fabric.

Under the new system, emphasis will be placed on project-based and problem-solving learning, with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics/Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEM/STEAM) integrated at all levels.

In the meantime, he said the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will also be increasing its expenditure on upgrading and refurbishing facilities at the primary and secondary levels as well as continue its drive to eliminate the shift system. “At the same time, the Ministry will continue to provide more quality places at the early childhood level,” he said.

He said this forms part of the Government’s policy to ensure that all students at the secondary level exit with at least five subjects as well as to ensure that the most vulnerable are not at a disadvantage.

Meanwhile, the Governor-General informed that the School Feeding Programme is being reorganised to ensure that more students benefit from a free meal for five days per week.

“All financial resources allocated by the Government for the School Feeding Programme will be utilised to provide free lunches for 70 per cent or 137,000 children of the early childhood cohort, three to eight years, including approximately 10,000 PATH beneficiaries,” he said.

The Governor-General added that the Ministry will provide support for the payment of cooks, especially at the primary level to ensure that trained and certified persons are preparing nutritious meals for the students.

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme: ‘A Firm Foundation for Prosperity’.