FSC Operations to Be Strengthened

Work will continue to strengthen the Financial Services Commission's (FSC) operations this year through the provision of an additional $11.7 million.

The project, being implemented by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, aims to improve the FSC’s operational and technological capacity to undertake risk-based supervisions across the various industries it supervises. These include the insurance, pensions and securities.

Additionally, it is intended to strengthen the FSC’s capacity to establish a compensation scheme for the non-deposit taking sector as well as assist the entity to identify and prioritise actions to improve the quality of service delivery via a customer satisfaction survey.



This is contained in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which runs from October 2017 to March 2021, will this year focus on the creation of a situational analysis report to support establishment of compensation schemes and development of a road map, documentation of existing and new business processes, designing of a customer service survey instrument, and preparation of technical specifications for the proposed technological platform for the integration of all business processes.

The Inter-American Development Bank is funding the undertaking.